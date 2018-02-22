L.H. Griffith and Company Offers High-Quality Life Insurance in Kiawah Island and Summerville

Goose Creek, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/22/2018 --L.H. Griffith and Company LLC is an independent insurance agency operating from the state of South Carolina. They offer a wide range of insurance policies and products from multiple insurance providers, thus giving the client the opportunity to choose the policy that meets all of their coverage needs without exceeding their budget. As opposed to captive insurance agencies who are obligated to sell the products of a particular company, L.H. Griffith and Company is an agency that prioritizes the needs of the client over everything else. Knowing that accidents do not happen according to a schedule, their dedicated and experienced agents are available 24/7 for clients who might need advice or guidance relating to insurance in the event of an unexpected accident.



If the primary breadwinner of a family were to die, it is possible that the entire family would be thrown into financial turmoil and have to struggle with severe monetary issues. Losing a loved one is traumatizing enough, but when the burden of financial trouble is added to that, it can often tear families apart and scar the members for life. Unfortunately, however, the family and loved ones of the deceased person cannot take time off from the realities of life to overcome their grief and loss. All the financial demands of day to day life such as mortgage payments, college tuition, utilities, groceries and fuel expenses continue unabated. These needs can be impossible to meet for a family whose primary breadwinner has just passed away.



Therefore, the agents of L.H. Griffith and Company LLC help and encourage families to plan and prepare for the future. They offer clients various plans and policies for life insurance in Kiawah Island and Summerville that have the best coverage. They also help clients compare different policies, provide sound financial advice and enable them to get the most comprehensive coverage possible while remaining within their budget. They review options that build savings for the client, something that the client can use after they retire.



