LI Breast Cancer Summit a Phenomenal Success

Cold Spring Harbor, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/02/2015 --According to the American Cancer Society, in 2015 it is estimated that 231,840 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed among women and men. Excluding skin cancer, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer for women which means that 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer during her lifetime. The Fifth Annual Breast Cancer Summit recently took place to address these statistics and to open dialogue with cancer experts. The annual event is hosted by Long Island Plastic Surgical Group, PC as a free community service program and focuses on patient education, providing an overview of the latest developments in detection, treatment and reconstruction.



Hundreds of guests attended this year's program which was hosted by Kristin Thorne, WABC-TV Eyewitness News Correspondent. Jennifer Griffin, National Security Correspondent for Fox News Channel and breast cancer survivor, served as keynote speaker and presented a touching speech titled "Entering the Cancer War Zone." "Fighting breast cancer is as much psychological as it is a physical fight. And the one thing I learned is that feeling beautiful through that process is very important and may even affect the outcome of the treatment," explained Griffin. For her efforts in the fight against cancer, Griffin received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the LI Breast Cancer Summit.



The Breast Cancer Summit was created to assist those diagnosed with breast cancer, to bring together community and resources, and offer knowledge and support. The event attracts hundreds of attendees, including cancer experts, researchers, doctors, nurses, breast cancer survivors, and advocacy groups. The program covers such topics as innovative breast cancer treatment, the latest cancer research updates and care, and progress achieved in the fight against cancer. The program was live-streamed for those who may not be well enough to attend the program in person.



"It's important to the practice to do our part and educate the community. We bring together patients, support groups, and medical professionals, and provide a public forum for learning and networking," explains Roger L. Simpson, MD, FACS, president of Long Island Plastic Surgical Group.



In 2009 Griffin received the news which would change her life and become the biggest battle she would ever fight. She was diagnosed with stage 3 Triple Negative Breast Cancer. After 17 rounds of chemotherapy, a double mastectomy and radiation treatments, she was declared in remission. She is a strong advocate for breast cancer awareness.



"Since my return to work after cancer, I have thrown myself into working with wounded warriors, especially amputees and those suffering from post-traumatic stress - perhaps we share a bit of common ground - scars inside and out....I may look fully healed but there are triggers that take me back to that traumatic time. Programs such as this Breast Cancer Summit are vitally important resources for those touched by this disease so we can learn what resources exist and how we can access them," said Griffin. "I am honored to be a part of such an important event that attracts leading experts who share insight and information with the public."



About Jennifer Griffin

Griffin joined Fox News Channel (FNC) in October 1999 as a Jerusalem-based correspondent. Since 2007 Griffin has reported daily from the Pentagon where she questions senior military leaders, travels to war zones with the Joint Chiefs and Secretaries of Defense, and reports on all aspects of the military.



To see a replay of this year's event, as well as an archive of past summits, visit http://www.BreastCancerSummit.com.