Liberated Energy Acquires 14 New Vehicles for EcoCab, LLC

Chester, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2016 --Liberated Energy Inc. (OTCPINK:LIBE) is pleased to announce today that it has received its order of fourteen new vehicles, with an additional twelve in process. This brings the current fleet to 46 total, with a goal to reach 58 by the New Year.



"Looking at our current numbers, we expect each new vehicle to generate over $7,000 per month in revenue. With this rate of growth, and through our partnerships with national medical transportation companies, we've been asked to expand immediately into Miami and Toledo. Our expansion model will start with 40 vehicles per city within the next year," stated Ron Knori, CEO of EcoCab.



Brian Conway, CEO of Liberated Energy Inc. added, "With the launch of so many affordable electric models next year, we're moving to developing relationships that will allow us to expand in a more cost effective manner, and bring a much larger variety to our fleet."



EcoCab is the nation's first employee-only green transportation company using luxury Teslas in Portland, Oregon. This is a modern, clean energy company that is strategically positioned between taxi and town car for a new era of customer expectation. In the vein of Uber, Lyft, and Gett, EcoCab utilizes a mobile smart phone application for on-demand service. Unlike the others, they specialize in non-emergency medical transportation.



"We are currently in the process of wrapping up the audited financials on EcoCab, and hope to have them out in a few weeks," said Brian Conway, CEO. "In the meantime, we will be continuing to bring value to shareholders in an exciting and relevant market that continues to reshape the way we live".



About Liberated Energy Inc.

Liberated Energy Inc. is a diversified energy services holding company delivering conventional as well as non-conventional energy solutions throughout North America. For its customers, Liberated is an energy products and services company reducing the everyday cost of energy to its clients. For its shareholders, Liberated operates and acquires a diverse array of energy products and service companies with proven revenues and operations. Its mission is to be the best small cap energy services company of its kind in North America.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. There are many factors that could cause the Company's expectations and beliefs about its operations, its services and service offerings, its results to fail to materialize. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



Contact:

Brian Conway

CEO

Liberated Energy Inc.

Phone: 845-610-3817

www.liberatedenergyinc.com



Source: UPTICK Newswire