Liberated Energy Acquires EcoCab Portland, LLC

Southampton, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/26/2016 --Liberated Energy Inc. (OTCPINK:LIBE) is pleased to announce today that it has acquired EcoCab Portland, LLC. The company is now a fully owned subsidiary of Liberated Energy.



EcoCab is the nation's first employee-only zero emission taxi company using luxury Teslas in Portland Oregon. This is a modern, clean energy company that is strategically positioned between taxi and town car for a new era of customer expectation. In the vein of Uber, Lyft, Gett, EcoCab utilizes a mobile smart phone application for on-demand service. Unlike the others, they specialize in non-emergency medical transportation.



Non-emergency medical transportation is essential for disadvantaged Medicaid recipients, those who are older, or have disabilities or low incomes who have no transportation to access healthcare services. Per the Journal of the American Medical Association, approximately 3.6 million Americans miss medical appointments each year because of transportation problems. Currently, Medicaid pays as much as $3 billion a year for non-emergency medical transportation, not including insurance programs which raises that the potential market substantially.



"The traditional health care transportation model is severely outdated, "stated Ron Knori, CEO of EcoCab. "We are currently in discussions to launch the EcoCab brand across the United States, utilizing our luxury electric zero emission vehicles with drivers delivering 5-Star hospitality experiences while also reinventing the medical transportation model to provide transportation to millions of seniors and retiring baby boomers who require caring respectful transportation. Miami, Toledo, and Phoenix are on our immediate horizon." Continued Mr. Knori.



Brian Conway, CEO stated "EcoCab is incredibly relevant in today's market and goes along with our focus of reducing the carbon footprint on our planet. It's a simple model, more cars equal more revenue, more cities"



About Liberated Energy Inc.

Liberated Energy Inc. is a diversified energy services holding company delivering conventional as well as non-conventional energy solutions throughout North America. For its customers, Liberated is an energy products and services company reducing the everyday cost of energy to its clients. For its shareholders, Liberated operates and acquires a diverse array of energy products and service companies with proven revenues and operations. Its mission is to be the best small cap energy services company of its kind in North America.



Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward-looking information. There are many factors that could cause the Company's expectations and beliefs about its operations, its services and service offerings, its results to fail to materialize. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof, and we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.



