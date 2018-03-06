Liberty Auto Protection Offers New Streamlined Services for 2018

Asbury Park, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Liberty Automotive Protection is offering customers revolutionary new services for 2018 that will allow them to add amazing selling points to their vehicles. These cutting edge warranty products will also allow customers to have a better experience, faster claims processing, and a top-notch customer service team.



This year, Liberty Automotive Protection is looking to leave competitors in the dust by streamlining its claims process for customers. They've empowered agents with the knowledge to get claims resolved quickly. With broader definitions of what qualifies for coverage, customers can get peace of mind knowing their investment is protected.



Liberty's flexible new payment plans and options open up their services to a wide range of customers that once didn't have access to these superior services. Extended auto protection plans that are available to a larger swath of people means that everyone is better protected.



Customers will also enjoy other benefits of Liberty's revamped service offering. Features like roadside assistance, towing, extended coverage, repair insurance and free customer support are just some of the many new perks customers will enjoy.



Trip protection: If some covered component should fail during a trip you're taking, you are covered for up to $75 per day which can help cover your lodging and food.



Coverage Nation-wide: People will also rest easy knowing that they are covered no matter where they travel in the United States.



Lockout Rescue: Everyone locks their keys in their car at least once in their lifetime (if not several times). Liberty can cover you for a locksmith to gain entry to your vehicle in the event you lock yourself out.



Unlimited Claims: Some auto protection plans only allow you to make a set number of claims and then your coverage is no longer useful to you. With Liberty Auto Protection, you can make as many claims as you want and there is no limit.



