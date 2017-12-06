Liberty Lending Consultants Inc. Offers Home Financing Advice

St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/06/2017 --Liberty Lending Consultants Inc. would like to offer advanced home financing advice for potential first time buyers. Financing a home can be a difficult task and Liberty Lending is here to help.



Liberty Lending Consultants advises that potential buyers determine how much they need to borrow as well as how much they are able to borrow. Determining that maximum amount depends on a couple of key questions. Most importantly, how much of a monthly payment can the potential buyer afford? This amount is often determined by the customer's current monthly income. Additionally, the customer must consider the amount that a lender is able to lend them, based on previous credit, employment history, goal, income, and debt.



After gathering all of the necessary information, Liberty Lending suggests selecting a financial advisor to review everything with great detail. Once the financial advisor clears all of the relevant information, they will be able to pre-qualify the potential buyer. Being pre-qualified makes it easier for any seller to know that the buyer is serious about purchasing new property.



Getting pre-qualified means it's time for the buyer to apply for financial assistance. Liberty Lending suggests selecting financial advisors that will make sure the application for financial assistance is error-free. After applying, financial advisors will contact the necessary parties to order an appraisal of the home in question.



After completing all of this work Liberty Lending suggests the buyer's realtor and property seller find an escrow/title company to handle funding. From there, the buyer's financial advisors can work with all of the appropriate parties to make sure everything is in order. Once the potential buyer signs the papers, they can focus on really making that new house a home.



