Liberty Roofing Inc. Partners with BizIQ

Liberty, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2017 --Liberty Roofing Inc., a local roofing and siding contractor that works with residential as well as commercial clients, announced today that it has partnered with BizIQ, a Phoenix, Arizona-based web marketing company that works with North American small businesses across a wide spectrum of industries.



As a result of its partnership with BizIQ, Liberty Roofing Inc. hopes to build upon its existing reputation for quality workmanship and service as roofing contractors in Kansas City, MO by presenting a more robust and active Internet profile to the company's current and prospective customers. When working with companies like Liberty Roofing Inc., BizIQ employs a variety of strategies geared toward attracting web traffic. Chief among these is search engine optimization (SEO), which makes it more likely for BizIQ's clients to rank high in local Google search results.



When developing an ongoing marketing campaign for a client, BizIQ typically prioritizes the creation of a new company website and the implementation of a bimonthly blog that covers the client's services and products as well as general information related to the client's industry. All content is written by professional copywriters and intended to encourage customer engagement.



"As a family-owned business, we've made it a priority to provide the very best in customer service along with expert roofing and siding services," said Bruce Blanch, owner of Liberty Roofing Inc. "That dedication has helped us earn a good reputation in the Kansas City area, and it's helped us grow our business over the past 14 years. Now, with BizIQ's help, we're looking forward to becoming more engaged with the marketing side of our business and attracting new customers that might not have known about us otherwise."



About Liberty Roofing Inc

Liberty Roofing Inc. was founded in 2003 and is affiliated with the Better Business Bureau and the Liberty Chamber of Commerce. The company provides a variety of services related to residential and commercial roofing and siding, including hail and storm damage repair, seamless gutter installation and skylight installation.



For more information, please visit http://libertyroofingkc.com/.



To learn more about BizIQ and its expertise regarding local search engine optimization, or to view its extensive list of service options, please visit http://www.ebiziq.com/.