Libertyville Provider of Braces for Children Celebrates Month-Long Event

Every February the American Dental Association sponsors this month-long event to raise awareness about the importance of oral health. The 2012 NCDHM theme is "Rock Your Smile".



Beginning a proper oral hygiene regime early can give a child a good start to having healthy gums and teeth for life. The ADA website has free online resources that can help parents teach their children about oral health. There are fun coloring and activity sheets available to keep children busy, as well.



The goal of the NCDHM campaign is to attract thousands of dental professionals and health care providers to give good oral hygiene tips to kids, parents and teachers.



To parents of children in dental braces, make sure they are practicing correct oral hygiene. Different orthodontic appliances can create a hiding spot for debris.



"It is important for patients in braces to focus on brushing and flossing," says Dr. Michael Stosich, the owner of iDentity ortho. "Neglecting oral hygiene can cause cavities."



If a child in braces is struggling with their oral hygiene, visit the family orthodontist to get a few tips. After the braces come off brushing and flossing are easier to accomplish.



About Dr. Michael Stosich

Dr. Michael Stosich attended the Temple University School of Dentistry in Philadelphia and earned a Doctor of Dental Medicine degree. He then pursued critical specialty training in orthodontics and dentofacial orthopedics at Temple University, and also received a Master's Degree. He was awarded the Coben Scholar in Orthodontics. He went on to complete a four-year craniofacial fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.



Prior to making a commitment to orthodontics, Dr. Stosich trained at the University of Illinois and Columbia University for his undergraduate and graduate degrees in tissue engineering.



