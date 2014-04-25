Licensed Page Flip Software for Mac by Flippagemaker Approved to Be Secure Software on Mac OS X

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2014 --‘Flipbook Creator for Mac’ got the official recognition for being the licensed page flip software for Mac. Recently, the market saw the coming up of quite a few cheap imitations of the same. The fake versions were purchased by quite a few buyers from across the globe. However, the products were not able to match the quality, finesse as well as range of services offered by the offering from FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd. Experts of the field believe that some fraud and fake companies are making the most of the reputation of software and the users have been mislead.



The FlipBook Creator for Mac was released by the famous company - Wonder Idea Technology Limited in the year 2008 and updated to an ideal tool for the users of Mac OS in the recent past. The company has a number of major websites including Flippagemaker.com and Flipbuilder.com. The authentic software comes with a lifetime upgrading option and complete technical support service.



When contacted, Jason Chen, the CEO of Wonder Idea Technology Limited said, “We are taking action to punish the piratical software. Licenses of imitations will be declined soon. Mac users that like to create flash digital magazines can go to our website flipbuilder.com or flippagemaker.com to purchase an authentic version.”



The useful software allows Mac users to create flash flipbook in no time. Users can customize the look of their flip book using the same without having any prior knowledge of flash as well as other technical aspects. After creating the file in the desired way, they can also share them on social media sites such as Twitter, Facebook, Myspace and many more.



FlipBook Creator for Mac has a number of pre-designed templates and themes that can be downloaded and used to make the flipbook attractive. The software also protects the user’s Flip Book publication with numerous layers of safety from easy passwords and encryption to managing them to be showcased on few specific websites.



About FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd

FlipPageMaker Software Co., Ltd. provides digital publishing software and tools to businesses. The company started operations in the year 2008.