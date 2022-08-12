Life at Deer Trail Assisted Living and Memory Care

Rock Springs, WY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2022 --Deer Trail Assisted Living is a residential setting that provides personal care for individuals who are unable to live independently and require assistance with everyday activities, such as bathing, dressing, eating, and medication management. Services include supportive care and a nursing staff available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.



Deer Trail Assisted Living's Memory Care program offers personal care in a residential setting to those who require assistance with daily tasks such as bathing, dressing, eating, and medication management, as well as additional care and supervision due to memory issues. To create a comfortable, family-oriented environment and way of life for residents who require more support due to memory issues, Deer Trail has implemented many of the top design solutions for memory care, including continuous, quiet hallways and meticulously built closets.



Life for residents at Deer Trail involves reminiscing with friends, making new acquaintances, and spending time with family. In addition to three daily meals and snacks, the community provides housekeeping, entertaining activities, professional staff supervision, medical care, and transportation.



About Deer Trail Assisted Living

Deer Trail Assisted Living in Rock Springs, Wyoming aims to improve people's lives by providing high-quality assisted living and memory care. Their dedicated staff promote a lifestyle of health, well-being, and endless fun based on the lifestyle and needs of their residents.