Venice, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/15/2015 --In an age where conforming is too often rewarded, a new dynamic voice changes the weary landscape one podcast at a time. Mark Shapiro, founder of Make Your Mark Today and the Be YOU authenticity workshops now launches The One & Only podcast. Designed to elevate listeners with engaging conversation ripe in inspiring content, the podcast has heart and a wealth of information & tips. Not afraid to go right at sensitive topics about life's obstacles & pressures, Shapiro uses humor and vulnerability to get the point across, which has led to growing subscriptions.



Launched on April 6th, the free podcast on iTunes has already been featured in four New & Noteworthy categories. It's a popular choice in the Health, Education, Self-Help, Religion and Spirituality niches. It's making waves on SoundCloud as well.



Produced by Freedom Podcasting, (The Tim Ferriss Show; The School of Greatness with Lewis Howes) each One & Only show features an inspiring guest and topic. Guests include influencers like Vincent Kartheiser from the hit AMC show Mad Men. Kartheiser talks about what it means to be real in true life while playing a famous character on screen. Other interviews include celebrity photographer Nick Onken who discusses what he calls "idea sex". Subscribers also hear former MTV TRL host Quddus Philippe, music manager Jake Udell (Krewella), humanitarian Alexi Panos, among others.



Sharing empowering, enjoyable messages in an entertainingly supportive way Shapiro said of The One & Only podcast, "I've coached hundreds of people in hot pursuit of what they want most. It's allowed them to increase their overall level of effectiveness, drive extraordinary results, & feel an increased level of joy & fulfillment. Now this podcast allows me to broaden my reach and affect more of the seven billion people that populate our planet. Though we're many, there's only one of each of us. Hence, the podcast's name."



Shapiro left corporate America on a mission to inspire and empower 100,000 people to be true to themselves and "live an epic life they're proud of". Since then, his life coaching and consulting venture has kept busy this self-described "DJ, vocal Alzheimer's disease advocate, friend to many, adventurer, dance machine, and all around life enthusiast".



Subscriber Jay Louis said of the inspirational podcast, "I stumbled upon this podcast through the iTunes New and Noteworthy section, and I must say it's the best I have heard in quite a while, which is refreshing. Authenticity, it's a commonly used word but what does it really mean in the context of life? The host, Mark, has really engaging guests from all walks of life to discuss what authenticity means to them, and what a range of responses there are! My favorite being Vincent, a well known actor on Mad Men. The podcasts are engaging, educational, and thought-provoking. Highly recommended for anyone active in life, striving to be their best self."



For more information or to book Mark Shapiro for a speaking engagement visit http://www.makeyourmarktoday.com



About Mark Shapiro

The One & Only Podcast Links

To listen to The One & Only podcast on iTunes and Soundcloud visit makeyourmarktoday.com/itunes and soundcloud.com/makeyourmarktoday



