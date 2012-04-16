Life Coaches Offer the Secrets of Being the Best Mom FREE Teleclass

Wheeling, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/16/2012 --Certified Master Life Coaches Tina Haisman and Mir Lynne Pietrzyk are offering a free teleclass for moms called “The Secrets of Being the Best Mom” on Wed., April 25 from 11 a.m. – Noon (Noon to 1 p.m. EST).



“The Secrets of Being the Best Mom” is designed to take a light-hearted look at the realities of motherhood and let moms in on the secrets to making it easier. The goal is to help moms along on their journey to becoming the mother they want to be.



This teleclass is for:



- Moms who may feel like they are struggling with the role of being a mother.

- Moms who feel motherhood is more difficult than they thought, but are embarrassed to admit it.

- Moms who wish they could just learn how to relax, let go and trust that they ARE the “best” mom their kids could ever want?



During the free class, the life coaches will discuss the secrets all moms need to know about how to create the life and home they desire with their children.



The top 3 secrets moms will take away from this teleclass are:



- How to enjoy and make memories out of every day

- How to give your children the exact amount of TLC they need to thrive

- How to get it all done and still have time and energy for YOU



To register, visit http://bestmom.eventbrite.com/. Dial-in information will be provided after registration.



About The Facilitators

Tina Haisman, APR, CPRC is a certified master life coach, public relations consultant and freelance writer. Her life coaching specialty is coaching mothers of young children through their exhaustion and into a place of happiness and energy. For more information visit www.lolcoaching.blogspot.com.



Mir Lynne Pietrzyk is an innovative life and business coach with a mission to consciously live life to its fullest, while guiding others to release the past and create a future of living on purpose. A Certified Master Life Coach, she is the Founder and CEO of Shift and Wake Up through which she coaches, inspires and empowers her clients to live the life of their dreams through proven techniques of action planning and accountability. Mir Lynne is also co-founder of the Mindful Business Action Alliance, a specialized business group in which she coaches and mentors service-based business owners, entrepreneurs and professionals with programs, coaching, and events designed to support, inspire and empower them to move their businesses forward toward the success they envision. She is also a talk radio host, workshop leader, speaker, visionary, and positive thinker.