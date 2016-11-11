Life Dreams Offers Adventure Holidays with a Luxurious Twist

London, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/11/2016 --Life Dreams, a leading holiday provider, is known for offering plenty of unique holiday experiences to its many selective clients. As Life Dreams confidently attests, "From skydiving over the Italian Alps to flying with Red Bull World Champions, our European holidays are like nothing you have ever experienced before. Our holiday activities range from relaxing activities all the way up to high-octane adrenaline experiences." That being said, those seeking a brilliant holiday with all the perks can definitely rely on Life Dreams to give them a holiday that exceeds their expectations.



The unique, adrenaline-filled holidays provided by Life Dreams are such that holiday-makers can enjoy a fun and exciting adventure but with a luxurious twist. With a Life Dreams holiday, clients are privy to the most breathtaking sights and the most thrilling activities, but can relax at the end of the day at their preferred 5-star accommodations offering all the luxuries they can dream of.



Life Dreams even caters to clients' special requests, be it airport transfers or champagne deliveries to different locations. Life Dreams adds: "Just let us know your requirements beforehand, and we will do everything we can to make them happen."



The types of holidays offered by Life Dreams extend from pure comfort holidays with activities such as golf to wine tasting; adventure holidays which include traveling to beautiful areas with personally-picked accommodations and some of the most unique travel experiences (including a visit to a sauna located 2500 metres above sea level!); and adrenaline holidays for the true adrenaline junkie. But along with this, Life Dreams also offers true adventure holidays in every sense of the word, with stays in remote mountain huts and Spartan accommodations for memories that last.



Of course, Life Dreams also provides clients with VIP holidays, which includes private jet flights to supercar rentals. These VIP holidays also include exclusive food and drink experiences as well as the arrangement of special parties and events. Clients can even take advantage of a personal guide throughout their VIP holiday, who can serve as an invaluable assistant during their unique adventure.



Life Dreams provides both extremes (and everything in between): a memorable yet completely luxurious holiday or an adrenaline-filled holiday with basic amenities but with the most unique experiences. Whatever holiday one is looking for, Life Dreams does not disappoint.



About Life Dreams

Life Dreams is a leading holiday specialist offering bespoke luxury holidays, adventure holidays, and more.



