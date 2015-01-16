New Insurance research report from Timetric is now available from Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --This report is the result of Timetric's extensive market research covering the life insurance industry in Hong Kong . It contains detailed historic and forecast data for claims and expenses. "Life Insurance Claims and Expenses in Hong Kong to 2018: Market Databook" provides detailed insight into the operating environment of the life insurance industry in Hong Kong. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Hong Kong life insurance value chain and for new players considering to enter the market.
Report Scope
- Historic and forecast data for claims and expenses in the life insurance industry in Hong Kong for the period 2009 through to 2018.
- Historic and forecast data on gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, commissions and expenses, combined ratio percentage and insurance fraud and crimes for the period 2009 through to 2018.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Reasons to Get this Report
- This report provides you with valuable data for the life insurance industry covering claims and expenses in Hong Kong.
- This report provides you with a breakdown of market data including data on gross claims, paid claims, change in outstanding reserves, incurred loss, loss ratio percentage, commissions and expenses, combined ratio percentage and insurance fraud and crimes
- This report allows you to plan future business decisions using the forecast figures given for the market.
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