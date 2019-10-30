Archbold, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/30/2019 --Beck Insurance, serving the Toledo communities of Bryan OH, Maumee, Perrysburg, Sylvania OH and Waterville OH, is suggesting that residents look at life insurance as part of an overall comprehensive insurance package rather than an addendum to mandated house and car insurance.



Beck Insurance knows that talking about and buying life insurance is not always an easy topic. However, Beck Insurance sees part of offering their customers a full comprehensive insurance package is also making sure the families of their customers are taken care of in the event of the unthinkable. This is the business of insurance and Beck Insurance prides themselves on offering full, comprehensive insurance protection.



One barrier to getting life insurance is that many people do not know the cost. Many more people assume the cost for life insurance is much higher than it actually is. However, a life insurance policy for a healthy, non-smoking adult can be hundreds less per year than thought. In fact, the annual premium on a life insurance policy can be less than an auto monthly payment. Every person should have life insurance even if just the lowest amount which can cost as little per month as they pay for lunch in a day.



Beck Insurance recommends that policy holders view their life insurance as an overall insurance package that cannot be separated from other essential insurance, especially those that are state or institutionally mandated. Just like the state requires auto insurance and a mortgage lender requires home insurance, every adult should require themselves to have their life insurance up to date and adequate coverage. By viewing at life insurance this way, policy holders can see the need of having all their affairs and coverages in order. Life insurance does not have to be a coverage that is outside the overall comprehensive insurance package.



