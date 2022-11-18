Life Insurance for Individuals: Invest in Self with Critical Illness Insurance

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/18/2022 --Navigating life insurance in Vancouver is always tricky. There are many possibilities—term life, whole life, variable, burial, survivorship. While some offer investment opportunities, the common thread between these policies is they usually benefit someone else, but what about safeguarding self? In this case, critical illness insurance may be the best option. For more, go to https://www.venturefirstadvisory.com/blog/critical-illness-insurance-north-vancouver/



Family dynamics are changing. People choose to remain single and may not have family members to care for—or vice versa. Other scenarios include coverage for individuals who enjoy activities with a risk of injury: mountain biking, downhill skiing, and hiking. For individuals who want a financial cushion against the risk of illness or injury, critical illness can be an investment that equals peace of mind.



As an alternative for life insurance in Vancouver , critical illness has a couple of different options. Standard critical illness provides coverage if the investor develops certain named diseases. Additionally, investors may add a Loss of Independent Existence rider that provides coverage when the ability to function independently is lost due to illness or injury.



A specialist must make the diagnosis of loss of independent existence, but the Loss of Independence rider kicks in when people can no longer independently perform regular day-to-day tasks. For example:



- Bathing – the ability to wash in a bathtub, shower or by sponge bath, without aid

- Dressing – the ability to put on and remove necessary clothing, including braces, artificial limbs or other surgical appliances.

- Toileting – the ability to get on and off the toilet and maintain personal functions

- Bladder and Bowel Continence – the ability to manage bowel and bladder function with or without protective undergarments or surgical appliances so that a reasonable level of hygiene is maintained.

- Transferring – the ability to move in and out of a bed, chair or wheelchair independently

- Feeding – the ability to consume food or drink that has already been prepared and made available, with or without using adaptive utensils.



Investing incritical illness insurance is an investment to protect self and friends/family should critical illness/injury occur.



