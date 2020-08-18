Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --When is the right time to purchase life insurance? Any time is a good time however, when a young family counts on one member for support, life insurance can be critically important. Paying for basic expenses such as a mortgage, utilities, credit card payments, school tuition, childcare, and food adds up quickly. Life insurance can assist in relieving some of the financial burdens and offer certainty in times of loss. It can also provide payment for funeral expenses or inheritance purposes.



Whether permanent life insurance (whole or universal life) or term life insurance is needed, the staff at Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group is available to discuss details and assist in finding the best fit for individuals in Phoenixville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Collegeville, Trappe, PA, and nearby towns. Kelly Insurance works with a multitude of life insurance companies and can answer questions on product types, coverages afforded, and cost. When ready to discuss life insurance, call Kelly Insurance at 610-489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com.



For more than 30 years, Kelly Insurance Group has been helping people in Phoenixville, Limerick, Royersford, Skippack, Collegeville, Trappe, PA, and the surrounding areas find the right insurance for their needs. Whether life insurance, car insurance, homeowners insurance or umbrella insurance is needed, the staff at Kelly Insurance Group is there to help.