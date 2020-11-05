Trappe, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/05/2020 --When people think about what insurance they need, typically they think of home insurance, car insurance and medical insurance. One of the most overlooked types of insurance is life insurance. When you are younger you seldom think about end of life or sudden death, but these things can happen. To be caught without life insurance in the event of untimely death, would leave your family without the financial means to pay for the mortgage, utilities, food, schooling, clothing and other essentials they will need. You are your most valuable asset, and your family counts on you to provide for them, even in death. Finding the right life insurance will help protect your family during a time of greatest need.



Life Insurance for Different Circumstances



When a parent with young children passes, it can cause a great deal of fear and uncertainty for their spouse. Now, the parent will have to go to work or continue to work and need to find childcare, or possibly arrange for counseling for family members dealing with this tragedy. They'll also have to take care of the home and other expenses that may increase. Life insurance can help with all of these things. Kelly Insurance will sit with you, discuss your needs and find you the appropriate coverage for you and your family.



The Right Life Insurance for Your Needs

Whether you need Whole life insurance, Term life insurance, Universal life insurance or don't know what you need, Kelly will work to find you the ideal life insurance policy for your situation and your wallet. If you have debt and dependents, life insurance will help your family pay off the debt, leaving them free of that burden. The question often asked is, "How much life insurance do you actually need to make sure your family is comfortable once you are gone?" There are industry standards, but Kelly Insurance prefers to help you assess your personal situation by considering possible lost income, your family's ability to pay off debt, ongoing living expenses and so on. These questions and more can be answered by the team at Kelly Insurance. Give them a call at 610-489-9442 or visit www.kellyins.com.



About Patrick J. Kelly Insurance Group

The agents at Kelly Insurance provide you with years of experience and friendly service. In business since 1984, they are known for working with generations of families, and finding them the right insurance policies for their needs.