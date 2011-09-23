Life Insurance Rates Promotes Company Comparison Guide

Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/23/2011 --Several recent reports indicate that term life insurance rates have never been lower and agents are encouraging individuals to capitalize on the reduction. LifeInsuranceRates.com has released a new section of the site that encourages consumers to compare life insurance companies to find the best match.



“We want customers to know that they have plenty of options when it comes to purchasing life insurance,” Life Insurance Rates marketing director Ronald Wilson said. “There are so many variables and every story is different. We strive to continually improve the user experience and allowing customers to compare life insurance companies is a big step towards achieving the ultimate goal.”



Trust is one of the main factors the site highlights when choosing a life insurance company. Life insurance policies are typically long-term agreements, therefore it is vital to choose a company that is stable and has a good reputation, Wilson said.



“Our site has grown to become a very comprehensive life insurance resource. Our social media presence has also grown considerably in the last several months which allows us to connect with our user base,” Wilson said. “The response has been unprecedented and we are excited to see such an enthusiastic reaction.”



