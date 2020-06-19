Life Science Recruiting Firm in Europe's Largest Pharmaceuticals Market

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --Life Sciences is an industry currently taking centre stage as the race to find a vaccine for COVID-19 continues. However, even outside of the global pandemic this is a sector that has always been of critical importance to the world. The way that patients are treated and diseases cured is changing radically all the time, influenced by factors such as new viruses, big data, gene editing and Artificial Intelligence. EPM Scientific DE has been working with this sector since 2012, helping organisations secure business-critical talent and providing specialist advice that allows individuals to make significant career moves.



Germany is a particularly important location for Life Sciences. It is Europe's largest – and the world's fourth largest – pharmaceuticals market and a location renowned for cutting edge research and innovation in the Life Sciences field. From Berlin to Frankfurt, Cologne to Munich and Hamburg, EPM Scientific DE provides a range of contract, permanent and multi-hire recruitment solutions that are designed to put talented innovators and visionaries within the organisations where they are most likely to thrive.



EPM Scientific DE has a wealth of experience across the Life Sciences sector, in Germany and beyond. Expertise within the firm allows support for all aspects of Life Sciences products, from research and development through to market launch and pharmacovigilance. EPM Scientific DE consultants aren't just passionate about what they do but are trained on an ongoing basis and have access to best-in-class recruitment technology. The firm handles Life Sciences roles across the sector, from R&D to clinical development and operations, as well as commercial jobs and medical communications roles.



As a specialist leading recruiter to the Life Sciences industry since 2012, EPM Scientific DE has been able to build up a network of key contacts with scientists, advisors, engineers and physicians in businesses throughout the sector. The firm also has its own exclusive network of potential candidates in locations across the country, including major cities such as Cologne and Hamburg, Berlin, Frankfurt and Munich. In combination with in-depth insight into local German markets, EPM Scientific DE also brings a global perspective to the table thanks to being part of the Phaidon International group. This extends the firm's reach across 60 countries and more than 750 employees worldwide.



The pressure today on the Life Sciences sector is more intense than it has ever been. EPM Scientific DE is reimagining the process of recruitment to support the businesses and individuals who have the potential to make a difference.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EPM scientific commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, EPM scientific remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent in the life sciences sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across Germany with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



About Life Sciences

In the Life Sciences sector there is more pressure than ever before to find specialist talent. EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across this key industry, supporting the search for the best people and facilitating important connections.