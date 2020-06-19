Life Science Recruitment Agencies in USA- Helping Businesses Solve Acute Resourcing Challenges

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/19/2020 --Life Sciences is an essential global industry, driving the development of life-saving medicines and devices across the world. This has never been more necessary than today with the world in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. As businesses look to adapt and step up to the conditions that this situation has created the value of people and effective teams shines through. EPM Scientific US is a recruitment partner to Life Sciences businesses all over America, from Boston to Dallas, Chicago to New York and San Francisco. The firm delivers effective recruitment solutions that enable talented people to find a professional home within innovative environments and help businesses solve resourcing challenges.



Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at EPM scientific commented "As the world emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, EPM scientific remains at the forefront of delivering quality talent in the life sciences sector. We're in this together and we look forward to helping businesses across the US with their recruitment and talent acquisition."



Disruption and transformation are an inherent part of the Life Sciences sector, which is subject to constant change. That might be new technology, such as Artificial Intelligence, or the need to respond to an international health crisis such as that which the world is experiencing now. EPM Scientific US is one of the leading life science recruitment agencies in the USA, helping clients to adjust to the shifts within the sector and find new opportunities for development and growth.



EPM Scientific US was established in 2012 and has grown alongside the sector that it serves, expanding into key areas, as demand has required it. Today, the firm's expertise covers every aspect of Life Sciences recruitment, from clinical development to medical communications, R&D and biometrics, which many consider to be the future of healthcare. The firm has reimagined the recruitment process to create something more suited to the needs of the individuals and organisations within Life Sciences. The intention is to provide peace of mind to all of those involved that hiring is in expert hands.



Working with organisations across the US, from New York and San Francisco to Dallas, Chicago and Boston, EPM Scientific US designs permanent, multi-hire and contract recruitment solutions that work for this sector and the people and businesses within it. The firm's consultants are trained to a high standard and on an ongoing basis and are passionate about what they do. Best-in-class technology allows the firm to consistently deliver on service. In addition to a deep well of local insight, EPM Scientific US also has a global perspective as a result of being part of the Phaidon International group, which is the recruitment partner of choice to 70+ world-leading companies looking to create a better world.



