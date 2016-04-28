Life Through the Eyes of a Woman with Asperger's Syndrome

Olympia, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/28/2016 --Ironically, author Samantha Craft first discovered she had Asperger's Syndrome while working toward her degree in Mental Health Counseling. Craft, whose second oldest son had been diagnosed with Asperger's Syndrome over a decade prior, was all too familiar with the subject of autism. She'd studied, worried, and gone head-to-head with behavioral specialists and psychologists concerning her son's diagnosis. She'd even secretly suspected herself of having Aspergers. Yet months following her own diagnosis, she still wasn't prepared.



Asperger's Syndrome, an autism spectrum disorder (ASD), is estimated to affect approximately 2.6 million people in the United States. With a Master's Degree in education and a background working with children with special needs, Craft is no stranger to developmental disorders. Unfortunately, there are very few books available that are specifically geared toward millions of women living on the autism spectrum. Craft's new book, Everyday Aspergers, based on her popular blog, provides valuable insight into the everyday life of an adult female with Asperger's Syndrome. Like nothing else on the market, Craft's book offers readers an in-depth and vivid account of the complex and unique inner workings of the female autistic mind.



Over ten years in the making, Everyday Aspergers presents 150 telling posts, including insightful daily reflections, intriguing personal stories, and heartwarming childhood anecdotes. At the start of the book, Craft describes what followed her diagnosis, including being shunned by the department head at her local university, being forced to leave the school, and how the process of writing helped her to dislodge the resulting wounds to her self-esteem. Though the subject matter is often serious, Craft injects enough humor and wit to make the book an interesting and enjoyable read.



About Everyday Aspergers

With over one million hits, Craft's well-received blog, Everyday Aspergers, has proven to be an excellent resource for hundreds of thousands of adults and teens on the autism spectrum. Her book is the next step in establishing a larger support system and resource for neurodiverse individuals and their families, as well as advocates, educators, and professionals working in the mental health industry.



Everyday Aspergers will be available this summer.