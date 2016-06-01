LifeApps Brands Inc. Board Contracts with First Cornerstone for Strategy, Finance and Corporate Structure Expertise

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/01/2016 --LifeApps Brands Inc. (OTC:LFAP) ("LifeApps"), an emerging growth company, and developer of m-health and wellness applications has contracted with First Cornerstone, based in Del Mar, California, to provide advisory and relationship services to public and private companies on business matters including financing strategies, business development, negotiations, and accounting and financial reporting. First Cornerstone offers the benefits of years of knowledge and experience gained from working in executive management in such industries as medical device, healthcare, biotech and technology.



The team at First Cornerstone has over 40 years in working with public and private companies on business and finance strategies, having assisted in the structuring of over $1 Billion in financing, licensing, partnering and M&A transactions. Specialties include Life Sciences, renewable fuels, alternative energy, power generation and co-generation, and high tech industries. Issues commonly facing business include needs for business plan development, financing alternatives, preparation of presentation materials, assistance with preparation for merger and acquisition or business integration, accounting and financial statement preparation and reporting, and improving the overall internal business infrastructure for growth, success and sustainability.



"LifeApps is pleased to engage First Cornerstone to assist with overall business strategies and corporate development," states Larry Roan, Board Member of LifeApps. "The team at First Cornerstone brings a wealth of expertise to the company that will truly help us navigate the company through the near term and foreseeable future."



"First Cornerstone's broad experience across important industries will add a valuable perspective to our Board of Directors," said Howard T. Fuller, PhD, Board Member of LifeApps. "We look forward to benefitting from First Cornerstone's judgment and counsel."



About LifeApps Brands Inc.

LifeApps is a leading, authorized developer, publisher and licensee for Apple iOS – iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad – and Android tablets on Google Play and Kindle Fire and Androids via Amazon Mobile Marketplace. LifeApps Brands is actively seeking strategic partnerships and acquisitions for products across a wide range of markets including medical, m-health and wellness.



