Lifecycle Services Orchestration Market Set to Reach $3.67 Billion in 2023

San Franscisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/24/2018 --Lifecycle Services Orchestration: A $3.67 billion Market in 2023.



Arcluster, the market research and consulting firm, forecasts the Lifecycle Services Orchestration market to reach $3.67 billion in 2023, in its latest and most comprehensive study on the Worldwide Lifecycle Services Orchestration (LSO) Market [by Segments (Software, Services); by Deployment (Native, Migration); by Regions (North America, Europe, APAC, CALA, MEA)]: Companies, Insights, Market Sizes and Forecasts (2018 – 2023). Arcluster forecasts substantial market growth for solutions for next gen OSS migration to LSO.



https://arcluster.com/research/studies/lifecycle-services-orchestration-market/



The report states that there is an inherent need among service providers for a structured and systematic approach for their carrier network virtualization responsibilities. LSO addresses this by delivering end-to-end service management for any specific offering within the virtualization space. "Cross service provider domain interfacing is tricky and needs broad industry backing for the full realization of LSO." said Arun Nirmal, Research Director at Arcluster. "For the time being, the market opportunity for LSO across the globe is significant across service providers, and might extend to enterprises as well, offering a new value-driven opportunity for network solution providers."



Arcluster's report on the LSO market spans 73 pages and includes 27 market data tables and 24 figures and charts. Market Size and Forecasts within the LSO market are provided by



- Segments: Software, Services (Design and Consulting; Implementation and Integration; Maintenance and Support)

- Deployment: Native, Migration

- Regions: North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; Central/ Latin America; Middle-East and Africa.



Market data in the report is highly useful for market players, vendors, service providers, integrators, consultants, and venture capital firms. Buy the report at https://arcluster.com/research/studies/lifecycle-services-orchestration-market/



Contact

Chris Nan

Research Coordinator

Arcluster Pte. Ltd.

16, Raffles Quay, Hong Leong Building, Singapore 048581

Phone: 800-614-9526 Ext: 701; Email: chris.nan@arcluster.com