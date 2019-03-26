London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2019 --Ansif Ashraf, a lifelong entrepreneur and social philanthropist from India determined to outshine stereotypes and adversity in his pursuit to diversify his holdings, inventions, and business platforms, this week made a special announcement as he assumed leadership and management of the British Herald.



Recognized as one of the world's leaders in online news and information delivery, British Herald is a registered trademark owned by Herald Media Network Limited, United Kingdom. This week, Ashraf announced he now owns the rights of Digital and Print with regards to the paper, as well as the e-Magazine.



"As a lifelong businessman, philanthropist, learner, and proud Indian, it is definitely humbling to be in ownership of such an accredited and recognized journalism institution," said Ashraf. "For centuries, the country of India and Indian citizens have worked under the colonial extension of Britain and beyond. Today, we are seeing something amazing – people from anywhere in the world, of any cultural background, can seize the future for themselves."



Ashraf is also the owner of Cochin Herald Media Network, a media and branding company that has been under ownership of his family since it was founded in 1992. Covering news related to business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, and leadership, Ashraf, for years, worked to refine his editorial abilities, positioning him perfectly to acquire British Herald.



Today, Ashraf is also the founder and former president of the Young Chamber of Commerce and the former e-Coach and mentor of the Youth Employment Network, which was a partnership of the UN, World Bank, and ILO. Right now, he is also pursuing a post-graduate degree in Journalism at the London School of Journalism to perfect his ability to research, curate, and manage news stories that shape Great Britain, India, as well as the world as a whole. He is also the patron of British Library.



Additionally, Ashraf was recognized as the World's Top e-Business Champion of the Year in 2008 by APEC, a Global Top-10 e-Business Champion by the 2nd APEC Business Council, CCPIT, Hangzhou Municipal, Government of China, and Alibaba.com, as well as Brand Icon by Times of India in 2013. He was also appointed the Secretary General of APJ Abdul Kalam International Foundation for the Kerala State by the family of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam. Abdul Kalam is the former president of India.



"My family's interest in factual news reporting extends back decades, inspiring me to always pursue and report on the truth," said Ashraf. "I transitioned the newspaper into a business magazine in 2012, shortly thereafter founding CH Books – a publishing house that supports our commitment to factual research and distribution. Today, we will take our commitment to the truth one step farther with none other than the British Herald."



The entrepreneur, thought-leader, speaker, and author will bring his dedication, courage, and prowess to the forefront of the British Herald moving forward.



For more information regarding the British Herald, visit: https://www.britishherald.com/ .



For more information regarding Ansif Ashraf, visit: http://ansif.com/ .



About the British Herald

The British Herald is one of the world's leaders in online news and information delivery, specializing in technology, finance, investing, entrepreneurship, and leadership news topics. The paper is presently a registered trademark owned by Herald Media Network Limited, United Kingdom, recently shifting ownership to Ansif Ashraf, longtime entrepreneur, speaker, and author.



Contact:

Ansif Ashraf

British Herald

ansif@britishherald.com

+91 90986 12345