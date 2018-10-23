Lifestyle Entrepreneur Press Publishes Work Like an Immigrant, by Carlos Siqueira

The author's new book, Work Like an Immigrant: 9 Keys to Unlock Your Potential, Attain True Fulfillment, and Build Your Legacy Today, came out October 16th.
Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2018 --Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press and its founder and CEO, Jesse Krieger, are happy to announce the launching of Work Like an Immigrant: 9 Keys to Unlock Your Potential, Attain True Fulfillment, and Build Your Legacy Today, the new book by Carlos Siqueira. Dubbed "The Mentor's Mentor," the book advances Carlos's long time endeavour to help others embrace their dreams and desires, going after their dreams, and ultimately achieving personal and professional success and fulfillment.
Work Like an Immigrant comes out October 16th, adding to Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press's fruitful fall catalogue. Jesse Krieger believes in strong stories told to make a difference in the world, and Carlos Siqueira's book hits the spot, especially when it comes to creating a positive rift in society. In this account, Carlos details his own journey and struggles, working from poverty and escaping a life of crime in Brazil to eventually becoming a certified high performance coach in the United States. He then lays out nine steps to help the reader to live their dreams and achieve their goals, and finally, in part three, Carlos presents principles to achieving prosperity, plus 28 practical techniques for envisioning success, shifting focus, and much more.
Carlos worked his way up from poverty and family crises to become the top-producing sales executive and trainer for the number-one cable TV and internet service provider in the US. He now lives the dream and leads the dream by mentoring other coaches, consultants, and speakers around the globe. With his unique blend of real-world experience, business insight, and contagious sense of humor, Carlos helps others achieve personal and professional success and fulfillment.
Jesse Krieger and LE Press bring Work Like an Immigrant to the public in a time when a tale of the true "american dream" is deeply needed. Siqueira's mission on this planet is to help others unlock their gifts to the world. He believes every single one of us has something to offer and sometimes those talents remain dormant due to a myriad of reasons. With his unique blend of business savvy and humor, Carlos's book is set to keep readers thinking and working hard.