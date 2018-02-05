Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/05/2018 --Jesse Krieger, international best selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, mentor and founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press recently published and launched an Amazon #1 Best Seller which he anticipates will be a call to men to become who they were meant to be. Sovereignty: The Battle for the Hearts and Minds of Men by Ryan Michler is an urgent call for men to do what they ought.



"The only person you are destined to become is the person you decide to be." ~ Ralph Waldo Emerson



Every man is born with just one thing: his sovereignty—his power to respond to his environment and his circumstances. Unfortunately, most men have spent much of their lives giving away that sovereignty. Every time a man passes blame or shirks his responsibility, every time he makes excuses for his performance, and every time he trades his unlimited potential for a little perceived safety and security, he willingly submits himself to the mercy of others.



You don't have to look very far to recognize that men don't seem to possess the same amount of vigor and purpose they once did. It's also not hard to understand why we give up control to others-it's easy and we're expected to. Sovereignty: The Battle for the Hearts and Minds of Men is a call for men to once again rise up and stand like a rock in matters of principle. Establish themselves as they once were-a revolution if you will.



But make no mistake, this revolution is not a call for men to go their own way and rally against society. It's a call for men to become fully the men they are meant to be so they may more adequately take care of themselves and those they are responsible for.



We'll uncover the battle each man will inevitably engage in, the external forces fighting against the call to masculinity, and the internal struggle all men must overcome. This book builds the framework for establishing a battle plan to combat the external and internal threats to our masculine power and give every man the tools, resources, guidance, direction, and ability to reclaim what has always been his: his sovereignty.



Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press' vision is to elevate global consciousness through individual empowerment.



