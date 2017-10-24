Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/24/2017 --Jesse Krieger, international best selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, mentor and founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press recently published and launched to an Amazon #1 Best Seller what he believes to be one of the most important books of the decade - The Concussion Repair Manual, A Practical Guide to Recovering from Traumatic Brain Injuries by Dr. Dan Engle. The Concussion Repair Manual, is written as a user's guide for those suffering after head traumas and those that support them. It is one-part "textbook," packed with the leading research on medical technologies for healing the injured brain, and one-part "workbook," offering a step-by-step method for making and tracking a personalized recovery regimen. Dr. Dan Engle says: "My job is to help you feel fantastic and do great things as a result."



Jesse Krieger, international best selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, mentor and founder of founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press who is known as 'The entrepreneurial authors' secret weapon' was honored when presented the opportunity to work with Dr. Engle in developing The Concussion Repair Manual as this book is a 'Game Changer.'



Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press worked closely with Dr. Engle to ensure his vision of writing an invaluable book and guide in order to assist those suffering from traumatic brain injury by sharing the newest tools, techniques and treatments the patients can use to heal themselves. Jesse knew this was an important book that needed to be published and is proud knowing this manual is "the best of the best" in the medical arena for recovering from a sports-related head injury.



About Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press

Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press' mission is to successfully execute best-seller book launches on behalf of their authors and to add value before, during and after the launch by focusing on the big picture possibilities for their authors book, business and brand.



For more information on how Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press partners with authors and entrepreneurs, visit http://www.LifestyleEntrepreneursPress.com.