Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press Publishes Being Called to Change, an Amazon #1 Bestseller and Book 1 of a Trilogy, by Dale Halaway

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2018 --Jesse Krieger, international best selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, mentor and founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press recently published the first book of The Transformation Trilogy, and an Amazon #1 bestseller, which helps unlock the power within yourself to make positive, beneficial changes in your life, business, and relationships. Being Called to Change: Let Go of All That No Longer Serves You and Grow Into Your Full Potential helps you understand the nature of change, how to recognize when it's knocking on your door, and how to embrace that change in your life.



"This is a transformational book. When we understand what change really is and how to actually embrace change. It truly empowers us. What Dale Halaway has to say in his book, Being Called to Change really works. It's definitely a must-read." ~ Spectacular Smith, Founder & CEO of Adwizar



To embrace change effectively, and with minimal stress, you must understand how to relax more, calm down more and let go of the idea that you need to be in control of everything going on in life. Being Called to Change lays the groundwork for making lasting, massive changes - all while reducing the stress you experience in your day-to-day life.



Personal transformation results in clear identity - knowing who you are, why you are here, and what you are a part of. The more you know who you are and the the more you remain focused on what you really want, the less things will upset you. This book shares how you can discover and connect with your own authentic power while living in alignment with higher ground principles and in harmony with the natural laws of your spiritual being. The greatest gift to give someone is helping them find their way back to their True Self.



"Dale nails it. His book, reads like a spiritual life skills manual; he helps pinpoint what to pay attention to, what questions to ask yourself, and how to make the most imperative personal change at the right moment. You will learn to trust yourself and the flux and flow of life itself." ~ Crescent Orpelli, MA, MFT



Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press' vision is to elevate global consciousness through individual empowerment. Their mission is to successfully execute best-seller book launches on behalf of their authors and to add value before, during and after the launch by focusing on the big picture possibilities for their author's book, business and brand.



