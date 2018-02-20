Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press Publishes Hopeless to Hopeful by Catherine Todd

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/20/2018 --Jesse Krieger, international best selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, mentor and founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press recently published and launched the newest book in their catalog, which he believes will bring attention to the mental illnesses our country is facing and the lack of funding and support needed. Hopeless to Hopeful: A Mom's Guide to Raising Children with Special Needs and Staying Inspired by Catherine Todd is a blueprint to live a balanced life while raising a special needs child.



Catherine noticed there was a lack of services and support, which empowered children with disabilities as well as their parents. Her own heart-wrenching struggle faced in raising children with mental health illnesses inspired her to help moms and their children live a life of endless possibilities.



Hopeless to Hopeful reads like a personal story laced with practical strategies that work, from building a tribe of support for you and your child, to letting go of the guilt that comes with a child's diagnosis. Moms will learn the importance of modeling an inspired and balanced life for their children. Children model what they are shown by their parents, and in this book you will learn how to create a life of hope and inspiration for your children and family.



"Catherine helped me find balance in my life so I could be a consistent advocate." ~ Lisa M.



Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press publishing team worked closely with Todd to create the perfect book around her goal to expand the conversation and raise awareness of the emotional and financial difficulties faced while raising a child with disabilities.



