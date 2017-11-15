Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press Publishes I DARE YOU! By Carol-Ann Marshall

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/15/2017 --Jesse Krieger, international best selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, and mentor and founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press recently published and launched the newest book in their catalog which he believes will open the doors to communication on a serious societal issue, emotional abuse. I DARE YOU! Conquer Fear and Free Yourself from Emotional Abuse by Carol-Ann Marshall is an urgent and compassionate call to consciousness for women in toxic relationships.



Recently, incidents of violence and abuse against women have been on the front pages of most national newspapers, the lead stories of every newscast, on the lips of many people and all the buzz on social media.



"I believe the release of I Dare You! is especially poignant given that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, not to mention the many women sharing their stories of abuse with the #MeToo movement" ~ Jesse Krieger, Founder & Publisher of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press



Take the time to examine your intimate relationship and determine whether or not, somewhere deep inside, something needs to change and give yourself permission to use the information you find in this book as a guide to help you break the cycle of abuse and reclaim your life. Use the personal 12-step program as a tool to help you to heal and grow as you become the new you.



Let this book be your inspiration to make a significant, perhaps long overdue, change in your life. What a wonderful opportunity you have to start from the beginning again!



Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press publishing team worked closely with Marshall to create the perfect book around her goal to expand the conversation and raise awareness about the insidious nature of emotional and psychological abuse and the devastating impact it can have on women.



