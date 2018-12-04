Creating Community Wherever You Are: Deepening Our Connections and Feelings of Belonging in a Fast-Paced World is available wherever books are sold.
Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/04/2018 --Keeping up with a very successful fall season of best-selling releases, Jesse Krieger and his team at Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press are proud to announce yet another great title: Creating Community Wherever You Are: Deepening Our Connections and Feelings of Belonging in a Fast-Paced World, by author Deanna Jaya Nakosteen. The book is drawn from the author's personal experience of living in an intentional community for over thirty years. In it, Deanna writes about the aspects of her alternative lifestyle that she finds unique and beneficial, and about those that can be challenging at times. Beyond that, she provides tried-and-true solutions to such challenges, as well as guidance for the reader to go on and have their own experience.
Creating Community Wherever You Are
In a world increasingly isolated and separate, community is still readily available—but a good look around and a solid effort are indeed necessary. In Creating Community Wherever You Are, Deanna opens the reader's eyes to what's possible. When we build any sort of community, we create relationships and meaningful connections. She believes it can also broaden people's capacity to love. The book is an invitation to the reader, no matter where they live, to deepen their connections to one another, the world, and ourselves.
Some topics that Deanna reflects on, from her perspective as an intentional community member, include food, health, permaculture, relationships, communication, children, abundance, systems, groups, and being a member of an intentional community. At the end of each chapter topic, readers are asked a series of personal reflection questions that relate to the material presented—prompting them to reflect and then make small, but meaningful, changes that will dramatically increase their quality of life.
Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press is strongly community oriented, in all its forms, so Deanna's work on Creating Community Wherever You Are: Deepening Our Connections and Feelings of Belonging in a Fast-Paced World presented itself an an appealing, compelling, educating account to Jesse and his crew. LE Press released the book on November 13th, 2018, and it is available wherever books are sold.