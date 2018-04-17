Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press Publishes Perfection, a Historical Fiction Novel by Kathleen Wade

Las Vegas, NV -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/17/2018 --Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press, which is based in Las Vegas, Nevada recently published Perfection by facilitator, presenter, consultant, and teacher Kathleen Wade. Jesse Krieger, founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press who is known as 'The Entrepreneurial Authors' Secret Weapon' enjoyed the opportunity to work with Kathleen in developing her first novel - Perfection.



"Honest and searching, PERFECTION is one young woman's surprising spiritual adventure into her life's true work. Wade's richly observed characters and intelligent storytelling charm and inspire." ~ Karen Novak, author of Innocence



PERFECTION is a fictional story of a young woman, Maggie Walsh who shocks everyone in her family by deciding to enter a convent. It is 1960 and Church reform is a few years away, but when it comes, radical changes unfold swiftly, calling ancient monastic customs into question. Maggie embraces Church teaching that says the convent is the path to perfection. She sets out to follow that path, no matter how challenging it might become.



Her older brother, Jack, who disapproves of her choice, involves Maggie in civil-rights and anti-war activities – forcing her into clashes with her superiors. Maggie must choose between keeping peace in the convent and following her conscience.



Seeking perfection seemed simple when Maggie graduated from high school; now, ten years later, it is anything but. Is perfection worth the sacrifice? Is Maggie's faith strong enough? Will she stay?



"Such a beautifully, well written story that digs deep into the many facets of the heart, reminding us that there is more to a "call" than what we often see." ~ Mary Beth



Jesse Krieger, international best selling author, entrepreneur, speaker, mentor and founder of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press says: "We aim to provide a level of support and experience to authors that no other publishing company can or will offer." Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press' vision is to elevate global consciousness through individual empowerment. Their mission is to successfully execute book launches on behalf of their authors and to add value before, during and after the launch by focusing on the big picture possibilities for their authors book, business and brand.



For more information on how Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press partners with authors and entrepreneurs, visit www.LifestyleEntrepreneursPress.com.