Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press to Publish Scorned, Torn and Reborn by Life Coach Rebecca Donovan

Corte Madera, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/06/2018 --Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press, led by its founder and CEO Jesse Krieger, is happy to announce the release of certified life coach Rebecca Donovan's first book, Scorned, Torn and Reborn: Ending a Marriage with Integrity and Expanding into Your Better, Happier Life. The book takes from Rebecca's personal experience and offers her account of her own struggle getting over a divorce. Beyond that, the reader is also presented with hundreds of hours of conversations with friends, interviews with professionals, and other research. Its purpose is to help women in this group work through the changes that are occurring in their lives with dignity and grace, so they can come out on the other side of the transition whole and ready to embrace life and happiness.



The book is divided into three distinct sections. Rebecca begins with guidance and support for the raw emotions women may be experiencing after having learned that their marriage is ending. She discusses the five stages of grief as they pertain to the loss of a marriage and the various aspects of betrayal. The author uses her life coaching skills to advise the reader on ways to start rebuilding lost self-esteem. Rebecca highlights the need for self-care and protecting physical health through adequate sleep, proper nutrition, regular exercise, mental health maintenance, staying connected with people, journaling, laughing, and improving spiritual health through avenues such as yoga and meditation.



The second section addresses the practical aspects of the divorce process, giving advice for legal and financial representation and other professional services that can help make the divorce go more smoothly. There is discussion on dividing households to make a new home, supporting the children through the changes, as well as tips for effectively communicating with the estranged husband to establish a cooperative relationship. The final section of the book focuses on finding closure and moving forward and the importance of establishing co-parenting strategies. Rebecca leaves the reader with encouragement to experiment and try new activities and experiences as well, if only to find what she truly wants out of life so that she can start building that future and achieve lasting happiness.



The newest release off of Lifestyle Entrepreneurs Press's best selling fall catalog, Scorned, Torn and Reborn is set to hit the stores on October 30th. Rebecca will be holding book signings in New Mexico in November, assisted by LE Press's market and media team. Jesse makes it his mission to support all of LE Press's authors throughout every step of the process, from the manuscript to the building of their personal and professional brands.