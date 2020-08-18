Lift and Rejuvenate the Face with Dermal Filler Treatments in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2020 --Dermal fillers, also known as facial fillers, work to revitalize the face almost magically. As an aesthetic doctor, Rozmin Kamani provides dermal filler treatments to people looking for non-surgical solutions to lift drooping brows, smooth away laugh lines, lift sagging cheeks, or even plump-up thinning lips. For more, go to https://rozkamani.com/blog/.



It takes a little less than an hour to undergo dermal filler treatments. Every treatment is preceded by a consultation where Dr. Kamani puts together a customized treatment plan tailored around the patient's goals.



As a non-surgical treatment, getting dermal fillers require little to no downtime. Side effects are temporary and most commonly include symptoms like bruising, swelling, or redness. And while the treatment can be uncomfortable, particularly for first-timers, a numbing cream goes a long way to minimize pinching.



The great advantage of dermal fillers is that the results are instant. Benefits can last for up to a year, depending on the quality of the filler as well as the application. Dermal fillers work simply by increasing the skin's ability to retain water, a quality that decreases as natural levels of Hyaluronic Acid (HA) decline with age.



Hyaluronic acid is something of a magic bullet in the beauty industry. It's everywhere. HA is what allows youthful skin to retain its supple volume. Acting like a sponge that soaks up water, Dr. Kamani strategically injects Juvéderm, a compound that mimics the naturally occurring Hyaluronic Acid found within the body to help skin regain its youthful moisture levels, instantly plumping up treated areas.



Juvéderm is Dr. Kamani's filler of choice. Created by Allergan, the makers of Botox, this prestige product line offers a full family of quality formulas tailored to different applications. Each one is refined to maximize comfort, efficacy, and longevity. For example, Juvéderm Voluma is used to treat flattened cheeks, instantly plumping up and beautifying youthful contours.



While it's possible to continue with the day more-or-less as normal after the treatment, there are a few caveats. Try to refrain from wearing make-up for about 12 hours. Also, no facials or massages for about two weeks—it's important to avoid applying pressure to the treated area as the filler needs time to settle and set.



Depending on the client's goals, Dr. Kamani will be able to explain the best options and treatments to meet expectations.



For any questions or to to book an appointment for dermal filler treatments in Vancouver, please contact 604.222.9998 or rozkamaniclinic@gmail.com.



About Dr. Roz Kamani

Dr. Roz Kamani has been a respected expert in Medical Aesthetics for over thirteen years. Her Kitsilano-based skin care clinic offers many sought-after treatments and procedures, such as Botox to treat facial and neck wrinkles, injectable dermal fillers for facial contouring, as well as volume enhancement and non-surgical facelifts. Dr. Kamani is recognized as one of Vancouver's premier Botox specialists and has advanced training in Medical Aesthetics. She is dedicated to revealing, protecting, and enhancing her patients' full health and beauty potential.



