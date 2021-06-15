Lift Performance and Rehabilitation in Vancouver Opens on June 1st on Knight Street.

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/15/2021 --Lift Performance and Rehabilitation Clinic was born out of a need to move beyond the limitations of a typical clinical environment. Since its inception in 2017, Lift's founder has believed in breaking down barriers to help patients overcome pain and movement challenges. The new space is purposely built to help clients become their best physically and mentally. For more, go to: https://liftclinic.ca/blog/vancouver-physiotherapist-chiropractor-and-registered-massage-therapist-clinic-soon-to-open-new-location-on-knight-street/



What can you expect in Lift's new performance and rehabilitation clinic?



Beyond high-quality assessment and treatment that aims to address pain and performance challenges and their root cause, the new clinic will offer several new features and design elements, including:



- one private treatment room at the back of the suite – this will be primarily used for massage therapy services



- two "rig rooms" – curtained rooms primarily used for physiotherapy, chiropractic and 'modern' registered massage therapy services (i.e. clients in shorts and tanks/tees, not under the sheets). These rig rooms will be 6'x10? rooms housing our state-of-the-art treatment tables, while also providing an immediately accessible resource for a wide range of therapeutic exercises. On top of that, it will be a place for performance clients to show what they look like when they're lifting or exercising in order to see functional limitations, address technique errors, and understand how their body looks and performs under load.



- a fun lighting design and black-on-black interior with cement 'feature walls and high ceilings



- a seamless and natural transition between treatment table and exercise because clinicians and clients can be limited by physical and mental barriers created by walls and exercise spaces; having semi-private rooms can decrease this barrier increasing the ability to collaborate, explore and patients realize their full potential



- an environment that promotes collaboration and continuing education among clinicians. The semi-private concept also enables clinicians to learn from one another in an immersive environment. This means absorbing what teammates and colleagues do best, learning new techniques, and reinforced learning.



For existing patients worried about the move, the new location at 4030 Knight Street is just a short 5-minute walk (or 2-minute drive) from the current location on Kingsway. All patient records will be maintained. Treatment plans will continue more or less uninterrupted and be accompanied by an array of new equipment to better meet goals.



To learn more or book an appointment, call 604-229-3500 or email info@liftclinic.ca.



