Lift Performance and Rehabilitation to Relocate to Knight Street in Vancouver

Vancouver, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/09/2021 --An improved client experience is just five minutes away. This spring, Lift Performance and Rehabilitation in Vancouver will be moving to a newly renovated suite about 5 minutes from its current location!



The new Lift Clinic will be at 4030 Knight Street, Vancouver. After three years in collaboration with Enhanced Performance, more space is needed for both partners. While the team originally consisted of one physio, one chiro, and one RMT. The team has now doubled in size, and this trend is expected to continue.



Enhanced Performance will continue to operate at the current location 1558 Kingsway. The move will allow both companies to focus on core clientele and have full control of their business operating environment.



Exciting changes are expected for both clients and staff at Lift Performance and Rehabilitation in Vancouver. It was challenging to find a location that could accommodate the current client base while allowing practitioners to refine and build upon their skills. It was additionally desirable to remain close to Enhanced Performance to continue a close working relationship.



This new location of Lift Performance and Rehabilitation in Vancouver will be purpose-built to enhance teamwork between clinicians, and facilitate clients being able to access the most effective means to treat their pain, build strength and understand their best pathway for moving forward.



Along with stylish high ceilings, clients will enjoy a private RMT treatment room and semi-private treatment areas for chiropractic and physiotherapy that will afford multiple benefits, including:



- a more seamless collaborative environment that will supercharge clinical collaboration, and interdisciplinary learning.



- truly team-based care and a wide range of systems and processes built to support this.



- a fun, productive environment for clinicians and clients to feel comfortable and supported as they advance rehabilitation and performance goals.



- a seamless transition between treatment table to appropriate reinforcing and reloading exercise – we aim to make the experience comfortable for people of all ages.



- continued emphasis on minimalist design, paperless operations, and reception-less



- active collaboration with a network of Vancouver's best strength coaches, physicians, sport med doctors, podiatrists, surgeons, sport coaches, and more.



- a place for our team to have fun, and make our mark in the community.



Clients will enjoy easy access via multiple transit routes, ample bike parking, and free underground parking. Look for the new location in King Edward Village, a recognizable development with Save-on-Foods, the Vancouver Public Library Kensington Branch, and more, all within half a block.



To learn more or book an appointment, call 604-229-3500 or email info@liftclinic.ca.



About Lift Performance and Rehabilitation in Vancouver

The clinicians at Lift Performance and Rehabilitation in Vancouver train in advanced assessment methods designed to rapidly identify movement limitations that reduce performance or cause pain. Clinicians train frequently to ensure clinicians can see the body the same way. Learn more about how Life can assist car accident victims who need ICBC physiotherapy services.



For more information, visit https://liftclinic.ca/

or call +1 (604)-229-3500



