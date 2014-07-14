Phoenix, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2014 --As the go-to-source for promoting the private lives of famous footballers, Independent Programming Network (IPN) announces the launch of LigaStars.com. LigaStars.com features the lifestyles of the world’s most popular soccer players utilizing the latest in blog design. Described as “eye candy for soccer fans” IPN’s LigaStars.com gives the scoop on footballers’ hidden interests and personal lives. It will also offer tours of their mansions, car collections, fashion, and style and highlight their unique relationships with their wives and girlfriends.



Kirk Kimerer, President of IPN, said of the LigaStars.com launch, “The site is a spectator sport all its own. At IPN we think of LigaStars.com as an exceptional visual experience. It’s interactive because users can share posts, videos, discover the likability of their favorite players and engage with editors. It’s informative because we’ll report on trending news as it relates to footballers off-the-field, their lifestyles and relationships. All in all, it’s an entertainingly good experience for the fan.”



LigaStars.com will feature monthly input from well-known contributing writers such as Apakshit Sachdeva, who also writes for Soccerly and Soccemattic.com. In his outstanding career, Aristeidis G. has interviewed pro athletes including Clarence Seedorf, Francesco Totti, Claudio Ranieri, Gennaro Gattuso and Carlo Ancelotti. Editors of the pro footballer site will publish ongoing reviews of various players’ social media status, best in class standing, and insider league information. LigaStars.com will even publish inside tips like the athletes’ favorite resorts and special interests.



About Independent Programming Network

IPN is a digital media publishing company who is the parent company of LigaStars.com. LigaStars.com is a lifestyle website that features information regarding the exceptional lifestyles of professional soccer players. IPN is launching numerous branded sites in collaboration with marketers worldwide.



