Light of Gold PR Hosts the Gold Business Connect Women's Event in Partnership with the New York State Veteran's Chamber & NY Life Insurance for Women's History Month

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/26/2018 --Running a business and having Balance for your Health and Wellness can be tough and challenging for women. Add to that taking care of your spouse or significant other, children, and possibly aging parents and it's extra tough. If you're interested in learning useful business tips on Sales Strategies, Funding Your Business, Branding and Marketing as well as how to balance your Health and Wellness while also operating and growing your business, then join Light of Gold PR at our Gold Business Connect Women's Event to be held on Thursday, March 29th from 9:00 am -11 am at The Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce, located at 335 Adams Street, Suite 2700, Brooklyn, New York, 11201.



The Event also includes Breakfast Refreshments, Prize Drawings, and a Fun Speed Networking Session that starts at 8:45 am.



The event is presented in partnership with the New York State Veteran's Chamber of Commerce and New York Life Insurance in honor of Women's History Month.



The two-hour program will feature Panel Experts that specialize in marketing and branding, funding and raising capital, customized sales training and strategy, and acupuncture and wellness. The responsibilities involved in running a business can be made even more complicated when issues of health and imbalance are introduced into the equation. Not only will the business topics be addressed, but the importance of health and wellness as it pertains to work/life balance. The impact of illness in the workplace, health crisis management for entrepreneurs will be covered and is especially important to Dixon-Anderson after herself being recently diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer and currently going through Chemo while also running her business. "I never thought I would have personal experience with Health Crisis Management but now I do and I encourage Entrepreneurs to create a Health Crisis Management Plan. It's something our Firm had to create very quickly, but it's been critical for us to continue managing our business."



The Panel of Experts include:



Debra Dixon-Anderson, Founder and CEO of Light of Gold PR and The Staying True to Brand You Program



Adrian Miller, President and Founder of Adrian Miller Sales Training



Melanie Severo, Founder of Karuna Acupuncture



Nandanie Appana, All Eyes on You Corporation



Debra Dixon-Anderson says, "I love hosting our Gold Business Connect Women's Event. Our Goal is to empower Women Business Owners and Professional Women regardless of their profession or whether they own a business. There is something exciting that happens when Professional Women get together and connect with each other. We want to continue to help women connect and build business relationships".



To register for the event, visit http://www.goldbusinessconnect.com/calendar.html Early bird special is only $20 and is running until Monday, March 26th! For more information, feel free to email us at info@lightofgoldpr.com or call us at 646-399-1678 or 917-385-1079.



About Light of Gold PR, Marketing, and Consulting LLC

Light of Gold PR, Marketing, and Consulting LLC sheds light on the gold that exists in organizations, businesses, and professionals. It exposes the hidden treasures that exist in an organization, and brings these treasures to light through public relations, marketing, brand strategy and management, media relations, promotions, Writing and Content, Web Development, Digital and Technology. Our Staying True to Brand Program was designed to teach businesses and individuals how their business image relates to their target audience, as well as how to stand out from other companies and professionals. Light of Gold PR, Marketing, and Consulting's No. 1 goal is to position its clients for success.



For more information, please visit http://www.lightofgoldpr.com, http://www.goldbusinessconnect.com and http://www.stayingtruetobrandyou.com.