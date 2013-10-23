Lighthouse and Spinitar Install LED Video at Monte Vista High School

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2013 --Leading audio video systems integrator Spinitar has installed a Lighthouse outdoor LED video display at Monte Vista High School in Danville, California.



The LED video display is comprised of 40 Lighthouse Impact 8 panels in the high school's courtyard, to provide Monte Vista students with better communication of school activities during the class day. The Lighthouse display measures 10 panels wide (250") by 4 panels high (150").



The LED video project, part of a new $18 million addition to Monte Vista High School, was awarded to Spinitar. Their office in Hayward, California was responsible for the coordination, design & engineering, and field installation. The Spinitar team included Project Management, Engineering, and Field Installation.The project consultant was Teecom out of Oakland, with Michael Witecki the lead consultant.



The Impact 8 is part of Lighthouse's Impact series of LED video panels, the first waterproof SMD LED video chip for outdoor applications. With a wider viewing angle than non-SMD products, 6000+ nits brightness levels and a significant price advantage, the Impact series is ideal for sports arenas, outdoor digital signage, advertising billboards, shopping malls and theme parks. The Impact 8 offers a large panel for quick installation, is IP65 rated, and provides front and rear access and easy-release IM structure for simple maintenance. The Impact 8’s 16-bit processing technology heightens brightness levels, color contrast and image quality, making it ideal for indoor or outdoor venues with bright ambient light.



Monte Vista High School is a comprehensive, four time State-Distinguished, fully WASC accredited, National Blue Ribbon, 9-12 public high school. The school is located in the town of Danville, in the San Ramon Valley, approximately 35 miles east of San Francisco.



“Lighthouse is excited to work with top integrator Spinitar on the Monte Vista High School project,” says Ed Whitaker, General Manager of Lighthouse Technologies N.A.S.A. region. “Our Impact 8 is the perfect choice to keep students informed.”



About Lighthouse

Lighthouse is a leader in LED video display technology that develops, manufactures, and markets LED video solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media & entertainment events, and sports arenas across the globe. With numerous technological breakthroughs to its name, Lighthouse has established itself as a multi award-winning leader in the LED video industry that holds itself to the highest standards of quality.



Employing the most advanced technology, the highest manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfies customers and captivates the imaginations of millions. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit http://www.lighthouse-nasa.com/.



About Spinitar

Spinitar is a privately owned, full-service audio visual company. Our custom technology solutions and services have helped clients in a wide array of market segments to improve communication and reach audiences more effectively. Founded in 1986, Spinitar has locations throughout California, with over 100 working professional providing service nationally. Spinitar has been named among the industry's top fifty integrators in the nation. For more information about Spinitar, please visit http://www.spinitar.com/.