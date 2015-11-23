Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/23/2015 --The Lighthouse Christian School (LCS) of Pompano Beach, a K-8 Christian school, announced today that it teamed with the Sandals Foundation, the non-profit arm of Sandals Resorts International (SRI), to donate 250 desks and chairs to the Mount Airy Primary and Infant School in Westmoreland, Jamaica. Mount Airy has over 600 students in grades K-6. The donation, valued at over $35,000, is part of a broader program of cooperation between the two schools.



"Part of our mission as a Christian school is to impart a unique set of Biblical values in our students," said Mike Zubero. "Giving to others, especially those with less, is a core principle of our faith. Working with the Sandals Foundation on this project has given us the opportunity to do something positive for education while teaching an important lesson to our students." The two schools will also embark on a pen-pal program to encourage year-round communication. To initiate the process, each desk came with its very own letter.



Julie Watson, a South Florida businesswoman and LCS parent, helped facilitate the donation. The Sandals Foundation made the connection between the schools, shipped the furniture to Jamaica and arranged the delivery to Mount Airy, one of more than 90 schools the Foundation has worked with in the Caribbean over the years. Mount Airy Principal, Karen Anderson-McKenzie, praised the donation, saying that the new furniture will enable students to work more comfortably and encourage individual learning.



LCS is an outgrowth of The First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach, which is commonly referred to as "the Pink Church," LCS was established in 2004. The school has quickly become widely known as one of the finest teaching establishments in the county with numerous graduates receiving scholarships to local high schools.



