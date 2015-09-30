Pompano Beach, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/30/2015 --The Lighthouse Christian School (LCS) of Pompano Beach, a K-8 Christian school that emphasizes academic excellence and personal achievement, announced today that it has experienced record-setting enrollment for the 2015-2016 school year. Nearly all classes are filled to capacity. The growth in the student body is attributable to the school's implementation of advanced educational methods as well as innovative programs for arts, sports and technology.



"We always believed that combining innovation and an emphasis on excellence with a loving Christian environment would lead to growth," said Mike Zubero. "This hope is now being realized and everyone involved with the school is just thrilled. I am so proud of all of the people who have made achieving this goal a reality."



An outgrowth of The First Presbyterian Church of Pompano Beach, which is commonly referred to as "the Pink Church," LCS was established in 2004. Despite struggling in its early years, the school has proven that it can deliver outstanding education results. Numerous graduates from the eighth grade class of 2015 received scholarships to high school.



As a small and nimble organization, LCS has been able to adapt quickly to new trends in education. For example, LCS adopted a tablet program much earlier than many of its competitors. The school has also put a "Bring Your Own Device" (BYOD) program into effect, allowing students to comfortably use their own desired technology at the school and at home. The schools Theatrical/Arts department has also been widely praised in the community. LCS is known for exceptional faculty and staff dedication. As other schools have experienced challenges, or even shut down completely, LCS has grown, partly because the staff works diligently to make sure that no student is left behind.



