Lighthouse LED Video Displays Powered by Cree High-Brightness LEDs Become the Market Leader in Global Outdoor Display Market

Irvine, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2014 --Since the launch of its Impact series of LED video display panels—featuring Cree® high-brightness SMD (Surface-mount diode) LEDs—Lighthouse has dominated the outdoor SMD LED display market with more than 107,639 square feet (10,000 square meters) of active outdoor SMD LED area. Powered by LEDs from Durham, N.C.-based Cree, Lighthouse and its partners have wowed people around the world with record breaking installations such as the 2013 display at Safeco Field, home of Major League Baseball’s Seattle Mariners (Impact 16).



At Safeco Field, ANC Sports Enterprises installed a Lighthouse display distributed by Panasonic which is the largest LED video screen in Major League Baseball. A Lighthouse Impact 16 using Cree CLV6 LEDs, Safeco Field’s new LED display is 1080p high by 3840p wide, the equivalent of two side-by-side high-definition screens. Standing 56.7’ (17.28m) high, stretching 201.5’ (61.42m) across, and totalling over 4 million pixels, Safeco Field’s new Lighthouse Impact 16 is an outstanding addition to the fan experience.



“We are extremely pleased to work with Lighthouse and Cree to bring outdoor surface- mount technology to our partner venues such as Dodger Stadium, LP Field, Safeco Field and a number of college facilities,” said Jerry Cifarelli, President and Chief Executive Officer of ANC Sports Enterprises. “Cree has changed the industry by designing weather resistant outdoor SMDs that enable high-resolution exterior LED displays that are every bit as good and reliable as any indoor venue LED video screen.”



“Panasonic is proud to distribute Lighthouse products in North America, including the Cree-powered Impact Series, “stated Jim Doyle, President of Panasonic Eco Solutions North America. Jim went on to state, "Customer receptivity to this industry leading product has been tremendous. Once they see it next to our competitor's product, it wins hands-down. Customers do not want to be stuck with yesterday's technology. The Cree high-brightness SMD technology is the future and it’s accessible today."



With the Impact 8, 10, 12, 16, and 19, Lighthouse introduced the first water resistant SMD (surface-mount diode) LED video solution for outdoor applications. With a wider viewing angle than non-SMD products, 6000+ nits brightness levels and a significant price advantage, Impact series LED panels are ideal wherever long viewing distances are required, such as sports arenas, outdoor digital signage, advertising billboards, shopping malls and theme parks.



“Since we first launched Impact,” said Peter Chan, Managing Director of Lighthouse Technologies, “we’ve experienced tremendous growth with the series. This year’s sales figures confirm its success and significance in the market. Lighthouse has aggressively increased its market share in the global outdoor display market with more and more new wins.”



For the Impact series of LED displays, Lighthouse uses the Cree CLV6 and CLX6 LEDs. The CLV6 and CLX6 high performance tricolor SMD LEDs offer numerous advantages for outdoor displays, particularly those that utilize full-color video. The CLV6 and CLX6 SMD LEDs are water resistant with a wide viewing angle of 120 degrees, enhancing their visibility for an outdoor audience. The encapsulation process minimizes the effects of long-term exposure to direct sunlight, resulting in a stable light output over the life of the LED. By using Cree LEDs, Lighthouse builds brilliant long-term performance into every Impact LED video panel, directly benefiting their customers.



“We’re proud to supply the first outdoor SMD LEDs to Lighthouse, and contribute to their success,” said Er Zhuang Liu, general manager, high-brightness LEDs, Cree. “Lighthouse is a significant user of Cree CLV6 SMDs for outdoor LED video display solutions. We look forward to working together with Lighthouse to deliver further breakthroughs in LED technology.”



Working together with an innovator in LED technology like Cree, Lighthouse will solidify its reputation for creating impact with the world’s most advanced LED video displays. Its technological and creative excellence will continue to lead the LED video display industry in new and unexpected directions, resulting in unprecedented success and customer benefits.



About Lighthouse Technologies Limited

Lighthouse Technologies Limited is a global leader in LED display technology that develops, manufactures, and markets LED video display solutions for multiple indoor & outdoor applications, media and entertainment events, and sports arenas across the globe. With numerous technological breakthroughs to its name, Lighthouse has established itself as a multi award-winning leader in the LED display industry that holds itself to the highest standards of quality.



Founded in 1997 Lighthouse has a strong global presence with regional offices in Europe, North and South America, the Asia Pacific and China. Employing the most advanced technology, the highest quality manufacturing facilities, and world-class, round-the-clock technical support, Lighthouse satisfies customers on every major continent, captivating the imagination of millions. For more information about Lighthouse, please visit <http://www.lighthouse-tech.com>



Cree® is a registered trademark, and??™ is a trademark of Cree, Inc.