Lightspeed Accelerates Growth with Opening of New Office in Morristown, New Jersey

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/08/2021 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed"), the Home of Professional Traders™, is pleased to announce the opening of a new office in Morristown, New Jersey. This new office will also serve as Lightspeed's headquarters.



Lightspeed plans to leverage the area's diverse talent pool as company expansion continues to grow at an increased pace. This move will help Lightspeed to further scale operations, after Lightspeed's record fiscal year in 2020, with the company's active accounts up 84% year-over-year as of January 2021.



"The decision to expand our presence was a logical step in our business growth strategy," said Farid Naib, Chief Executive Officer of Lightspeed. "The new headquarters grants us the opportunity to further expand staffing and escalate capabilities in our professional services and customer support departments."



Lightspeed's staff has increased significantly since the end of 2019, with further plans of continual growth throughout 2021. With the new office location, Lightspeed will have the ability to expand internal talent and accommodate the increase in market demands in the region.



"We are excited to strengthen our presence in the Tri-State Area and make Morristown, New Jersey, our new official headquarters," said Thomas Gibb, Co-President and Chief Operating Officer at Lightspeed. "The new facility, and the area, as well, increases our ability to expertly service both current and future markets."



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New Jersey, with offices in New York City and Chicago, our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.



For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.