Lightspeed Adds Options-Specific Scans to Their Lightspeed Trader Platform

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2019 --Lightspeed, a premier provider of equities, options, and futures, announced they have updated their Lightspeed Trader® platform by creating a new options window for pre-determined options-specific scans.



This new functionality and windows were designed with the active options trader in mind. By delivering scans to active traders, users have the functionality to immediately populate the Level 2 order ticket. Lightspeed Trader now provides increased speed and accuracy in what is already one of the fastest trading platforms available.



"Lightspeed understands the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead for today's active and professional trader, including the active options trader," said Tom Gibb, Co-President. "With every update we make and any change we initiate, we listen to our customers to ensure we are enabling their success. And as always, we are there to support our customers in integrating these exceptional new features into their trading strategies."



In this new options window, traders can select from the following categories of option chain selections:



· Most Active Options: Displays the most active single options sorted by contract volume.



· Most Unusual Volume Options: Single options sorted by the largest net differential between the previous day's volume and today's volume.



· Most Active Underliers: Underliers sorted by most options volume on the day.



· Most Imbalanced Underliers: Underliers sorted by the largest difference in the ratio of call volume to put volume.



· Unusual Volume Underliers: Underliers sorted by the largest percent difference between yesterday's options volume to today's options volume.



"The team at Lightspeed are securities professionals and former traders, and our customers know that we understand their challenges and that Lightspeed is there to support their success," Gibb said. "We are confident that these new features will help our clients improve their processes, and it will make a difference in how they execute their trades."



About Lightspeed (www.lightspeed.com)

Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New York City and with offices in Chicago, Waltham, MA, and Platteville, WI our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Lightspeed is a division of Lime Brokerage, LLC.