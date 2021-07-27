Lightspeed Announces Mike Mayhew as Chief Technology Officer to Accelerate Technological Innovation

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/27/2021 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed"), the home of professional traders, is pleased to announce Mike Mayhew has joined the company in the role of Chief Technology Officer. Mayhew brings deep industry and technical experience to the team with a background in innovative business leadership and advanced software architecture.



Mayhew joins Lightspeed following a 12-year career at Trading Technologies, where he served as Chief Information Officer responsible for the continued evolution and global operations of the electronic trading platform and IT systems. In this role, Mayhew helped facilitate the launch of the first native hybrid-cloud trading platform. Before serving as CIO, Mayhew held leadership roles in development, product management, and global trading platform operations.



As Chief Technology Officer, Mayhew will oversee development, IT operations, internal systems, cybersecurity, business continuity, and resilience. Mayhew will also join Lightspeed's executive team, where he will work with the existing members on Lightspeed's strategic direction.



"Mike is a proven technology leader with a track record of strategic leadership and IT transformation," said Farid Naib, Lightspeed's Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to have him join the team and are looking forward to the innovation and operational efficiencies he will bring to Lightspeed."



With over 23 years of professional experience in capital markets, financial technology, futures, gaming, high-frequency trading, and telecommunications, Mayhew brings deep industry knowledge and technology expertise.



"I am excited to join Lightspeed and be a part of a fantastic team," Mayhew said. "I look forward to evolving and realizing technology vision for the firm and bringing technology solutions that facilitate further growth of the business."



Mayhew graduated with a BSEE degree from Valparaiso University and an MBA from The University of Chicago's Booth School of Business. He holds active CISSP and CCSP certifications and sits on the advisory board of two Chicago area startups.



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New Jersey and with an office in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.



For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.