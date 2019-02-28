Lightspeed Announces Partnership with Warrior Trading and Special Promotional Offers

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2019 --Warrior Trading and Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage have teamed up to give you everything a day trader needs. Their partnership offers a complete package of trading education, discounted commissions, and a stable platform to help active traders trade smarter, faster, and easier. Warrior Trading is a global community dedicated to educating people to become better traders. There are two promotions to celebrate this new partnership for both current Warrior Trading members and new Warrior Trading students seeking to broaden the scope of their trading knowledge.



The first promotion is for current Warrior Trading members who will be offered a group rate from Lightspeed when they open a brokerage account with them. The group rate allows current Warrior Trading members to enjoy exceptionally low-cost trading. Members can take advantage of the lowest tier fees and commissions available from Lightspeed.



The second of these two promotions give new Warrior Trading students discount commissions in the amount to cover the full price of their trading course. New Warrior students who fund a Lightspeed account will receive discounts until the students save enough money to cover the cost of their trading courses. Both of these offers are open to residents of the United States and most international residents; however, Canadian residents are, unfortunately, excluded.



"We are excited to team up with Warrior to offer day and swing traders with an economical solution to learn and advanced their trading skills as well as offer inexpensive trading fees and commissions." Stated Tom Gibb, Co-President.



The partnership between Lightspeed and Warrior Trading allows novice and veteran traders to maximize their earning potential by learning new strategies and trading at discounted commission rates. To experience the benefit of some of the lowest options commissions online, or to learn more about Lightspeed, visit lightspeed.com.



About Lime Brokerage

Lime Brokerage LLC (Lime), is a FINRA and NFA member and a fully disclosed introducing broker-dealer based in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Platteville. Lime offers the industry's most advanced trading technologies and execution services, providing traders with superior access to the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Lime's systems provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low latency. Developed to handle the demands of the automated and electronic trading community, Lime's technology caters to a diverse and sophisticated client base. The result is a robust, highly reliable, agency-only system that includes market data and trading platforms. It allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues. For more information about Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage, visit www.lightspeed.com