Lightspeed Appoints Dina Badia as New Chief Marketing Officer

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/03/2021 --Lightspeed Financial Services Group ("Lightspeed"), today's home of professional traders, announced Dina Badia has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. Badia brings more than 20 years of experience leading growth-focused marketing strategies for firms in the fintech and financial services verticals from startup to IPO, mid-market to Fortune 500.



As CMO, Badia will lead all aspects of the company's brand and marketing efforts, including setting the vision, global marketing strategy, and programs to scale, drive revenue growth, and strengthen Lightspeed's position as a market leader servicing the needs of professional and active traders. Badia will join Lightspeed's executive team, where she will work with the existing team on Lightspeed's strategic direction.



"I am thrilled to welcome Dina as our new CMO to lead the expansion of our marketing capabilities and evolution of the Lightspeed brand," said Farid Naib, Lightspeed's Chief Executive Officer. "I am confident her knowledge of marketing, media, and technology coupled with her deep understanding of the needs of active traders will ensure we deliver innovative solutions to our customers and fuel our continued growth."



Badia is an idea-oriented and creative marketer with a proven track record for delivering profitability in highly competitive, fast-moving, and entrepreneurial environments. "I am excited to join Lightspeed at such a critical time of growth," said Badia. "I look forward to working alongside an executive team with such a rich and tenured background dedicated to the needs of active traders".



Badia recently served as Senior Vice President, Head of Americas at GAIN Capital, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc., where she was responsible for the commercial strategy, go-to-market execution and financial performance for FOREX.com in the Americas. During her tenure at GAIN, she managed brand marketing, customer acquisition, sales operations, product management, and product marketing for multiple brands in several regulatory jurisdictions globally.



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group is the home of professional traders. Lightspeed is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Headquartered in New Jersey and with an office in Chicago our hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps us keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions.



For more information, visit www.lightspeed.com.