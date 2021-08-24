Lightspeed Crypto Acquires Coinigy, One of the Industry's Leading Crypto Trading Platforms

Morristown, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2021 --Lightspeed Crypto ("Lightspeed") today announced the acquisition of Coinigy, a cloud-based Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading platform and portfolio management tool. Widely considered one of the world's most popular crypto trading platforms, Coinigy simplifies the management and process of trading by allowing users to connect to more than 45 exchanges and trade from a single interface.



"We're proud of the capabilities we have built to support crypto traders globally," said Robert Borden, CEO, and co-founder of Coinigy. "We believe that this partnership with Lightspeed will provide us with a natural extension of our core capabilities, and we look forward to making our products available to the direct consumer."



"The addition of Lightspeed Crypto has strengthened our commitment to active and professional traders," said Tom Gibb, Co-President and COO of Lightspeed. "The acquisition of Coinigy will rapidly accelerate the strategic development of our service and delivering cutting-edge technology, price transparency, and control. We look forward to working with Coinigy to provide a more sophisticated way to trade cryptos and succeed."



"We're thrilled at the opportunity to expose the benefits of Coinigy directly to the consumer," said William Kehl President and co-founder of Coinigy. "As an industry leader, the partnership with Lightspeed will provide Coinigy with expanded resources and greater scale to drive growth. Together both companies will be able to leverage our strengths to create a unique and compelling offering."



The company intends to introduce the Lightspeed Crypto offering later this year. Existing Lightspeed Financial customers will have the opportunity to trade cryptos through Lightspeed Crypto. To get the latest on Lightspeed Crypto, join our waitlist at www.coinigy.com.



About Lightspeed

Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC is a premier provider of equities, options, and futures brokerage services for active and professional traders. Lightspeed's combination of highly customizable, real-time ultra-low-latency solutions with world-class, expert service helps keep traders at the top of their game, regardless of market conditions. Headquartered in Morristown, NJ, their hallmarks of service, stability, and technological know-how are recognized by traders across the United States and the world. Lightspeed Crypto is an affiliate of Lightspeed Financial Services Group LLC and expected to launch later this year.



About Coinigy

Coinigy is a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that seamlessly connects to more than 45 exchanges including, Binance, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, Huobi Pro, Kucoin, Kraken, and Poloniex and 4,000 markets and currency pairs by API. The platform offers real-time pricing data, full-featured spot trading, data visualization, direct blockchain analysis, and portfolio management/aggregation tools through its subscription-based service.



Founded in 2015 by Robert Borden and William Kehl, today Coinigy is one of the world's most popular crypto trading platforms.



For more information, visit www.coinigy.com.