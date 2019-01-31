Lightspeed Helps Remove the Uncertainty in a Volatile Market with its Stock and Options Trading Software

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/31/2019 --Lightspeed, a division of Lime Brokerage provides its clients with a stable trading platform, Lightspeed Trader, which has provided reliable performance through the recent spikes in volume and volatility. During the last quarter of 2018, the market saw substantial equity volatility in both directions. These wide movements can provide trading opportunities for day traders but can also provide them with a level of uncertainty. Lightspeed understands this and knows how important it is to have a reliable trading platform with accurate quotes and fast execution. Lightspeed Trader has performed well in these fast and heavy markets without any outages allowing its clients to finish off the trading year without pause.



In addition to Lightspeed's high performing stock and options trading software, Lightspeed also prides itself on customer service. During extreme market fluctuation and volatility, traders may find themselves in positions where they need some one-on-one service. Lightspeed's support desk is waiting by the phones and ready to give personalized help as needed. A complicated market can be hard to navigate so Lightspeed does everything possible to help, from personally calling clients to alert them of a margin call or simply being available to answer or return a phone call.



"Our customers were extremely happy they were able to take advantage of the 2018 volatility. Our systems and the Lightspeed team were performing at their best with undisruptive service," said Kevin Ott, Co-President of Lime Brokerage. "This is a great testament to our dedication as a service provider and trusted partner."



Lightspeed Trader is ready for future volatility spikes while offering some of the lowest trading fees and trading commissions in the industry for the active trader. The brokerage firm is committed to keeping its platform fast, stable, and affordable for its clients to buy and sell in the market. For information on opening a brokerage account visit, lightspeed.com.



Lime Brokerage LLC (Lime), is a FINRA and NFA member and a fully disclosed introducing broker-dealer based in New York City, Chicago, Boston, Los Angeles, and Platteville. Lime offers the industry's most advanced trading technologies and execution services, providing traders superior access to the most automated, high-volume electronic trading markets. Lime's systems provide unsurpassed reliability and scale with exceptionally low latency. Developed to handle the demands of the automated and electronic trading community, Lime's technology caters to a diverse and sophisticated client base. The result is a robust, highly reliable, agency-only system that includes market data and trading platforms. It allows clients to trade efficiently and anonymously across all major lit and dark market venues.



